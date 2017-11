Egyptian police on Saturday arrested a pop singer known as Shyma after she appeared in a music video in lingerie while suggestively eating a banana, officials said.



In the video the hitherto little-known singer appears in a mock classroom licking an apple and appearing to mimic fellatio on a banana in front of a chalkboard scrawled with "Class #69" and the letters "vag".



In a Facebook posting on Thursday, Shyma wrote that she had not anticipated the backlash against her video.

...