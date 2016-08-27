Max Ritvo, poet who chronicled cancer battle, dies at 25

Max Ritvo, a poet who chronicled his long battle with cancer in works that were both humorous and searing, has died.



Ritvo died Tuesday morning at his home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, his mother, Ariella Ritvo-Slifka, said Friday.



Ritvo was diagnosed at 16 with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones and soft tissue in children and young adults.



Ritvo's cancer returned in his senior year, but he completed Yale and this year earned a master's degree from Columbia University.



Ritvo's battle with the disease informed his works.



Ritvo also inspired people with his attitude, his wife said.



Ritvo was writing until several days before his death and had told his family that the end would be near when he was no longer able to write.

...