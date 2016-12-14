Canadian actor Alan Thicke, star of 'Growing Pains,' dead at 69

Canadian actor Alan Thicke, best known for his role as the dad in 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains" and as the father of singer Robin Thicke, has died, his publicity agency said on Twitter.



"Growing Pains," which ran from 1985 to 1992, saw Thicke nominated for a Golden Globe.



He also appeared in the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," hosted "The Alan Thicke Show" daytime talk programme for three years, and tried his hand at a largely unsuccessful nighttime talk show called "Thicke of the Night" for one season beginning in 1983 .



Thicke, who was born in Ontario, Canada in 1947, is survived by his wife Tanya Callau as well as two sons from his first marriage, including Robin Thicke, and one other son, Carter, from a subsequent marriage.

