Jet-setting Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at age 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped invent a new kind of fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, died Sunday at her home, her husband said.



The middle and most famous of the sisters Gabor died of a heart attack at her Los Angeles home, Frederic von Anhalt said.



Gabor had been hospitalized repeatedly since she broke her right hip in July 2010 after a fall at her home.



Starting in the 1940s, Gabor rose from beauty queen to millionaire's wife to minor television personality to minor film actress to major public character.



Gabor had one child, Francesca Hilton, from her marriage to hotelier Conrad Hilton.



In later years, Gabor, von Anhalt and Francesca battled in court over family finances.

...