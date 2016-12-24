Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a severe infection, his family said. The veteran rocker, who had survived numerous health scares, was 68 .



In nearly five decades in the business, marked by hard rock, hard drugs, hard drinking and an unwavering style, Status Quo were synonymous with rock and roll.



With his flowing blond hair, denim outfits and white Fender Telecaster guitar belting out the riffs, Parfitt was an instantly-recognizable figure on stage.



Parfitt had battled a series of heart problems.

