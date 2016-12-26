Michelle Obama loved fashion and the fashion world loved her

The morning after Michelle Obama's big speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, in which she argued passionately for a second term for her husband, designer Tracy Reese's phone was ringing.



Mrs. Obama's powerfully delivered speech had attracted much attention -- but these phone calls were about her dress.



Reese, who hails from Detroit, is one of the first lady's favored designers -- Mrs. Obama has been photographed in her clothes some 20 to 30 times. But unlike some past first ladies who favored one or two big-name designers, Mrs. Obama has spread her fashion choices among a huge stable of them -- often promoting lesser-known names, and taking care to promote American designers at such high-profile events as inaugurations, conventions and state dinners.



Mrs. Obama, she says, has worn both high-end and moderately priced fashion.



Mrs. Obama set the stage for her broad-based fashion choices with her first inauguration.



Mrs. Obama wore a two-piece lemongrass-hued ensemble by Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo for day, and a one-shouldered white gown by New York-based, Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu at night.



The public, Yermack says, remembers what Mrs. Obama wears.

...