Sony Music's Twitter hacked, fake Britney Spears death tweets sent

Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was hacked Monday, publishing fake statements that pop music icon Britney Spears had died.



In the first of several false tweets on Monday, the company's Sony Music Global Twitter account published a short message reading "RIP @britneyspears" and "#RIPBritney 1981-2016," along with a teary-eyed emoji, Variety and Billboard magazines reported.



The Twitter account of folk music icon Bob Dylan may also have been subjected to a hoax, Billboard reported, when it sent out a now-deleted tweet reading "Rest in peace @britneyspears".

...