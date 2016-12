At age 96, Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan.



Swift spent about an hour talking with Porter and family. Then, on the enclosed back porch, she sang her 2014 No. 1 hit, "Shake It Off," with dozens of Porter's relatives joining in.



After fighting in Germany, Porter spent decades working and farming in Missouri. He's been married to his wife, 89-year-old Harriett, for 69 years and raised nine children.



They have a combined 49 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

...