Hollywood's 'princess' Carrie Fisher dead at 60



After decades of fast living that her fearless "Star Wars" character Princess Leia would have struggled to keep up with, Carrie Fisher died Tuesday following a massive heart attack.



Born in Los Angeles in October 1956, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher became an international star overnight with the release of "Star Wars" in 1977 .



Steeped in Hollywood excess from an early age, she was the product of the four-year marriage between Reynolds, best known for her role in "Singin' In The Rain," and Fisher.



The relationship, and the happy home in Beverly Hills, came to an end when Fisher left Reynolds for her close friend, the actress Elizabeth Taylor.



A talented screenwriter, Fisher has revised numerous scripts, including "Sister Act" (1992), "Outbreak" (1995) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998).



The memoir made headlines because of a section in which Fisher admits a three-month affair with co-star Harrison Ford while filming "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1976 .



Fisher was briefly married to singer/songwriter Paul Simon in the 1980s.

