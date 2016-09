Ska pioneer and Jamaican music legend Prince Buster has died at 78, several years after suffering a stroke, his wife Mola Ali said Friday.



Born Cecil Bustamante Campbell in Kingston, Jamaica in 1938, he became one of the island's most revered musicians as Prince Buster, performing and producing popular ska bands in the 1960s including "The Vikings" and the "Folkes Brothers".



Prince Buster couldn't walk after a massive stroke in 2009, but he could still communicate and travel.

...