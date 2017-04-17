Affidavit: Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name

A doctor who saw Prince in the days before he died had prescribed oxycodone under the name of Prince's friend to protect the musician's privacy, according to an affidavit unsealed Monday.



The document is one of several affidavits and search warrants unsealed in Carver County District Court as the investigation into Prince's death continues.



The documents suggest Prince was struggling with an addiction to prescription opioids.



Authorities also searched Johnson's cellphone records, to see who he was communicating with in the month before Prince died.

...