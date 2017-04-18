Prince search warrants lay bare struggle with opioids

Court documents unsealed in the investigation into Prince's death paint a picture of a man struggling with an addiction to prescription opioids and withdrawal, with various pills stashed in bottles around the pop superstar's suburban Minneapolis studio and estate.



But the search warrants and affidavits unsealed Monday shed no new light on how Prince got the fentanyl that killed him.



The documents were unsealed in Carver County District Court as the yearlong investigation into Prince's death continues.



The documents don't reveal answers to that question, but do provide the most details yet seen on Prince's struggle with addiction to prescription opioids in the days before he died.



The documents unsealed Monday allege Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg, a family physician who saw the musician twice last April, told authorities he prescribed the opioid painkiller oxycodone to Prince but put it under the name of Prince's bodyguard and close friend, Kirk Johnson, "for Prince's privacy.,"



The documents said Prince did not have any prescriptions, including for fentanyl.



The documents also say some of the drugs in Prince's bedroom were in a suitcase with the name "Peter Bravestrong" on it.

...