Ousted Fox host O'Reilly could get $25M

Former Fox anchor Bill O'Reilly will receive an exit payout of as much as $25 million after being ousted over sexual harassment allegations, according to American media reports.



Kelly, who was considered more middle-of-the-road politically than other leading Fox personalities, has also indicated that she was harassed by Roger Ailes, the former chief of the news network, who left Fox in July 2016 under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations.



CNN journalist Alisyn Camerota, who previously worked at Fox, said on the air Thursday that more women could come forward.

...