Tributes and discord one year after Prince death

One year after Prince's death, the pop legend's purple-clad fans converged Friday on his estate for a festive celebration, but some found it marred by commercialism and questions that still surround his overdose.



Tickets were sold out for an exclusive four-day celebration of concerts, panel discussions and parties at the 65,000 square-foot (6,000 square-meter) Paisley Park complex in Minnesota, the midwestern U.S. state which Prince made his lifelong home despite his global fame.



Prince's iconic "Purple Rain" costume was on display at the Minnesota History Center and Governor Mark Dayton declared April 21 "Prince Day in Minnesota".



Once mythically hermetic but opened since Prince's death to paid tours, Paisley Park drew fans who paid $500 to $1,000 to get inside Friday.



Meadows urged fellow fans to attach the doves with colorful pipe cleaners to a fence surrounding the compound, where Prince wrote his sexy lyrics, played 27 instruments and threw lavish all-night parties.



Some Prince fans lamented Friday over the commercialism of the tours and now, the high price of the remembrance celebration tickets.

