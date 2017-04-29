Tom Hanks turns fanboy in breezy chat with Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks paid tribute Friday night to the late director Jonathan Demme, the man who brought them together on his film "Philadelphia," which won each of them Oscars.



Springsteen, who won an Oscar for best original song for "Streets of Philadelphia," called Demme "inspirational".



Hanks, who won the best actor Academy Award for the 1993 film, played the role of fan during the hour-long session and questioned Springsteen about his life and early career.



Springsteen entered to the loud deep chant of "Bruuuuuce," so common at the music star's concerts.



Hanks ended the night by thanking Springsteen, on behalf of all fans.



Among those in attendance Friday were Malia Obama, news anchor Gayle King, and Hanks' wife Rita Wilson and Springsteen's Patti Scialfa.

...