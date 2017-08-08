Singer Sinead O'Connor posts troubling video

Singer Annie Lennox on Tuesday said she was "concerned for the safety" of fellow performer Sinead O'Connor after she posted a tearful video in which she said she was "fighting ... to stay alive".



In the post, made in a New Jersey hotel on Thursday, O'Connor, 50, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said: "For the last two years, my entire life has been revolving just about not dying.



O'Connor is remembered for her arresting 1990 rendition of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U", and its iconic video featuring the tearful and shaven-headed singer.

...