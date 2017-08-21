Former Michael Jackson lawyer to defend Cosby

The onetime attorney of late pop icon Michael Jackson will now defend disgraced television icon Bill Cosby in his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault, the actor's spokesman said Monday.



The pair helped Cosby secure a hung jury on trial for sexual assault in June.



Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial in June when a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after more than 50 hours of deliberations in Norristown, Pennsylvania.



Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his relations with Constand were consensual.

