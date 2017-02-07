Madonna adopts twin girls from Malawi: court official

U.S. superstar Madonna adopted two four-year-old twin girls from Malawi on Tuesday, a court official in Lilongwe told AFP, adding to two other children she previously adopted from the country.



Just two weeks ago, the singer denied that she was involved in any adoption application in Malawi after news of her court case first emerged.



Madonna, who set up a charity called Raising Malawi in the southern African nation in 2006, adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009 .



The 58-year-old singer – who has previously been embroiled in controversy in Malawi – last visited the hospital in July, taking her two adopted Malawian children with her.

