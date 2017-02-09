Scarlett Johansson, post breakup, resurfaces for a gala

Scarlett Johansson made a rare public appearance since news broke that she split with husband, Romain Dauriac.



Johansson and fashion designer Donatella Versace were honored by amfAR on Wednesday in New York at their annual gala before New York Fashion Week.



Johansson posed for photographers, and walked past a line of television reporters as she rushed inside.



"I'm deeply, deeply touched – really deeply touched to be here," Johansson said.



The actress also expressed the joy of learning she would be honored by the organization.



It was announced last month that Johansson and Dauriac had split.

