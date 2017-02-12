Japanese manga legend Jiro Taniguchi dies at 69

Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, died in Tokyo Saturday at the age of 69, leaving behind an international following for his exquisite line drawing of scenes from everyday life.



Taniguchi's work is hailed for its delicate line drawing and intricately-constructed landscapes.



In works such as "The Walking Man," the protagonist is occupied less by any specific action as with a fascination with aspects of everyday life – the things he finds, the scenes he sees and the people he meets on his strolls through suburban neighborhoods.



Born in 1947 to a modest family in the city of Tottori, 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of the old imperial capital Kyoto, Taniguchi had his first cartoon published in 1970 .



Four years later, the annual cartoon festival in the French city of Angouleme held a retrospective of his work.

...