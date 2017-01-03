British art critic, revolutionary John Berger dies aged 90

Influential British art critic and prize-winning author John Berger, a self-declared revolutionary who controversially backed the far-left Black Panthers, has died aged 90, his son told AFP Tuesday.



Berger died Monday in the Paris suburb of Antony, his son Jacob said.



Berger was born in London in 1926 .



Besides art criticism, Berger also wrote novels, plays and poetry.



Berger moved to France to escape the "extremely anti-communist" Britain, his son said.



Jeremy Corbyn, the veteran leftist leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, said: "John Berger changed the way we see the world and each other.

...