SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died

Tilikum the orca has died after more than two decades at SeaWorld Orlando, where he gained notoriety for killing a trainer in 2010 and was later profiled in a documentary that helped sway popular opinion against keeping killer whales in captivity.



The 2010 death of SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau during a performance with Tilikum after a "Dine with Shamu" show shocked the public and changed the future of orcas at SeaWorld parks.



SeaWorld Entertainment officials announced in March 2016 that the tourist attraction would end its orca breeding program and theatrical shows involving killer whales.



The decision to end the SeaWorld breeding program and theatrical shows came six years after Brancheau's death and three years after the release of the documentary, "Blackfish," which chronicled Tilikum's life and Brancheau's death.



Her death was not the only one linked to Tillikum at SeaWorld.



Tilikum's death was another blow for SeaWorld employees and supporters already reeling from job cuts announced last month across SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.'s 12-park system.

