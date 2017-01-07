Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery

Carrie Fisher, who has been laid to rest alongside her mother Debbie Reynolds, was adored by family, friends and fans for her gallows humor and frank talk about her struggles with mental illness.



They'll have plenty of celebrity company at the sprawling, hillside cemetery just across the Los Angeles River from Warner Bros. and Disney studios, including Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Dick Van Patten, Liberace and Florence Henderson.



The funeral came a day after the two actresses were eulogized by family and close friends at a private memorial service at their neighboring homes in Coldwater Canyon, about 10 miles west.

...