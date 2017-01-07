Fallen entertainer Rolf Harris faces UK abuse trial

Australian-born entertainer Rolf Harris, who was a fixture on British television for six decades, will go on trial in London Monday for alleged assaults against minors.



Harris, 86, who entertained millions of children until his fall from grace, will appear at the trial via video link.



Although Harris gained celebrity status in Australia, he left the country for Britain in 1952 aged 22 where he went to art school.



Operation Yewtree led to the conviction of five celebrities including Harris and 1970s glam rocker Gary Glitter.

