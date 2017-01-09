Meryl Streep tears into Trump in Golden Globes speech

The three-time Oscar winner was referring to a 2015 incident at a South Carolina rally when Trump flailed his arms and slurred in his speech in an apparent mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a physical disability. Trump later denied that he was imitating the reporter.



Streep ended her speech with a nod to her long-time friend, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, who died last month after a heart attack.



Streep has been nominated for a Golden Globe 30 times and won eight times. She joins Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen and Jodie Foster as recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille award.

