Jolie, Pitt agree to settle divorce in private: reports

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt, once Hollywood's most celebrated couple, have reached an agreement to keep details of their high-profile divorce and child custody dispute private, U.S. media reported Tuesday.



Jolie and Pitt have been in the midst of a bitter public divorce and custody battle over their children, some of which has played out on gossip television and in the tabloids.



Under a current arrangement, Jolie has physical custody of the children – three of whom are adopted – at a rented LA house.

