FILE - This is a April 22, 1975 file photo of Lord Snowden Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the husband of Britain's Princess Margaret in New York for an exhibition of his photographs. Lord Snowdon, the former husband of Princess Margaret who was also a photographer, has died. He was 86. Antony Armstrong-Jones, or Lord Snowdon, died peacefully at his home on Friday Jan. 13 2017. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler/ File)