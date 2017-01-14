Actors Johnny Depp, Amber Heard finalize bitter divorce

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalized Friday, ending the couple's marriage after months of highly publicized claims by Heard of domestic violence and counterclaims from Depp of financial blackmail.



Heard filed for divorce in May after 15 months of marriage, and days later obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.



"Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th".



As part of the divorce settlement, Heard dismissed her request for a continued restraining order against Depp.



There was no immediate statement from Depp.

