Johnny Depp sues ex-managers alleging millions in losses

Michael J. Kump, an attorney for The Management Group, calls Depp's lawsuit a "fabrication" and wrote in a statement that Depp never alleged any wrongdoing.



It alleges the company failed to file Depp's tax returns on time, costing him nearly $5.7 million in penalties.



Depp learned of the problems after hiring a new management company in March 2016, the complaint states.



Kump wrote that Depp owes The Management Group $4.2 million from a $5 million loan they provided the actor.



The lawsuit came on the same day Depp finalized his divorce from actress Amber Heard.

