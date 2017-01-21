Sons and daughters of stars are fashion's new royalty

From Lily-Rose Depp and Will Smith's daughter Willow -- the faces of Chanel -- to the Beckham boys and Sylvester Stallone's two daughters modelling for Dolce & Gabbana, celebrity offspring are luxury labels' new not-so-secret weapon.



British actor Jude Law's daughter Iris is the new face of Burberry having followed her brother Rafferty in modelling, while the daughters of singer Lionel Richie, Cindy Crawford and even Bob Dylan's grandson have all embarked on catwalk careers.



Michael Jackson's daughter Paris turned up in the French capital this week for a photo shoot, adding her name to a bulging celebrity model roll call that includes the daughter of Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, the son of Isabelle Adjani and Daniel Day-Lewis, the daughter of Nastassja Kinski and Quincy Jones, and the sons of Sean Penn and Pierce Brosnan.



Even fashion's biggest players are happy to play along with the family fame game.

...