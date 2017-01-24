Draghi says too early for ECB stimulus exit

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi Thursday asked for patience for his policies to work as he brushed aside calls to change course following a spike in inflation.



Draghi said the time would come when the bank would start scaling back its unprecedented stimulus measures.



A sudden jump in inflation from 0.6 percent in November to 1.1 percent in December – and as high as 1.7 percent in Germany – has emboldened critics of the bank's loose monetary policy.



Draghi called on the German people to sit tight rather than demanding interest rate rises immediately.

