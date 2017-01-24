Roman Polanski steps down from presiding role at 'French Oscars'

Roman Polanski will not preside over the "French Oscars" -- the Cesars -- next month, his lawyer said Tuesday after women threatened to protest about the director's rape of a 13-year-old girl almost four decades ago.



Samantha Geimer, the victim of the 1977 statutory rape in Los Angeles, had herself previously appealed to the U.S. authorities for the case to be dropped, he noted.



Temime added that Polanski himself had attended many festivals and ceremonies in the course of his life, and had received top awards, and there had been no criticism of his attendance.



Polanski, who was 43 at the time of the incident, was accused of drugging Geimer before having sex with her.

...