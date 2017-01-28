Veteran British actor John Hurt dies

Oscar-nominated British actor John Hurt, known for his roles in "Elephant Man" and "Harry Potter", has died aged 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, reports said Saturday citing his agent.



He also played the role of Kane in "Alien", who dies when the creature dramatically bursts from his chest.



He was twice nominated for an Oscar, in the best supporting actor category for his performance in the 1978 film "Midnight Express" as Max, a British man imprisoned in Turkey, and for his starring role in "Elephant Man" two years later.



He received a BAFTA award for "Midnight Express" as well as a Golden Globe in the best actor in a supporting role category.

...