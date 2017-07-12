Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen concert in Germany

Topless activists interrupted a concert by Woody Allen in Germany, calling for an end to the "culture of silence" around sexual abuse allegations against the US director.



In the video, the crowd can be heard booing the protesters as Allen, 81, is seen asking a fellow musician on stage what the women were shouting in German.



Local news website shz.de said that at the end of the concert Allen described the protest as "stupid" and said he and his band would return to the stage for a second planned performance Wednesday night.



The accusation that Allen abused Dylan Farrow, now 31, has long haunted the Oscar-winning director of "Annie Hall" and "Midnight in Paris".

...