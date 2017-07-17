Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

LOS ANGELES: Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died.



"Mission: Impossible," which also starred Landau's wife, Barbara Bain, became an immediate hit upon its debut in 1966 . It remained on the air until 1973, but Landau and Bain left at the end of the show's third season amid a financial dispute with the producers.



Ironically, Nimoy replaced Landau on "Mission: Impossible".



In "Ed Wood," he portrayed Lugosi during his final years, when the Hungarian-born actor who had become famous as Count Dracula was ill, addicted to drugs and forced to make films with Ed Wood just to pay his bills. A gifted mimic trained in method acting, Landau had thoroughly researched the role.

...