R&B singer R. Kelly denies holding women captive

Kelly -- who lives partially at the Trump Tower in his native Chicago -- is one of the most successful R&B singers of recent years but has been repeatedly hit by scandal.



In 2008, he was acquitted of charges of child pornography after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that it had a video of the singer involved in sexual acts with an underage girl.



Cheryl Mack, described as Kelly's former personal assistant, said the singer insisted that the women wear jogging suits and face the wall when other men could see them.



The report said that police have looked into allegations and not taken action as the women are of legal age and are seen as in consensual relationships.

...