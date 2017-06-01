Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for ad accused of body shaming

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz and the creators of her upcoming animated film apologized Wednesday after promotional materials were criticized of body shaming women.



Moretz, 20, wrote on Twitter that she had talked to producers for the film "Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs" about the marketing choices, including a billboard appearing at the Cannes Film Festival last week.



The company removed the trailer from its YouTube channel after social media users criticized the film's ads.



Moretz wrote that she stands behind the film's script, which she says tells a powerful message to young women.

...