Cosby's fate sits with jury in Pennsylvania sex assault case

Cosby, best known for his role as the dad in the 1980s hit family TV comedy "The Cosby Show," was charged in late 2015 with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, just days before the statute of limitations on the alleged crime was to run out.



Defense attorney Brian McMonagle in his closing statement said Cosby was guilty of adultery, which is not a crime, but not sex assault.



Cosby's attorneys sought to portray Constand as a woman whose allegations were motivated by money. She settled a 2005 civil lawsuit against Cosby for an undisclosed sum, though jurors did not hear about that case.



Cosby still faces multiple civil lawsuits by other accusers.

...