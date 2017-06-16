Cosby lawyers demand mistrial, judge says jury can keep working

Lawyers for Bill Cosby demanded that a judge declare a mistrial in the entertainer's sexual assault case on Friday, complaining that jurors were essentially rehearing the entire week of trial testimony as their deliberations passed the 45-hour mark.



Cosby has denied all of the claims.



McMonagle has made at least five mistrial motions based on the length of the jury deliberations, according to O'Neill, who until Friday afternoon had held all discussions with the attorneys out of public view.



Earlier on Friday, the jurors reviewed portions of the sworn depositions Cosby gave during Constand's civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006, when he described the night in question.

...