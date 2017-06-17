Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex assault case as jury deadlocks

NORRISTOWN, PA - JUNE 17: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the sixth day of jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 17, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Kevin Hagen/Getty Images/AFP
Cosby lawyers demand mistrial, judge says jury can keep working
Jury deliberations at Cosby sex assault trial in third day
Cosby's fate sits with jury in Pennsylvania sex assault case
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Cosby lawyers demand mistrial, judge says jury can keep working
Jury deliberations at Cosby sex assault trial in third day
Cosby's fate sits with jury in Pennsylvania sex assault case
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE