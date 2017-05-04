Manager jailed for six years for swindling Alanis Morissette

Morissette, attending the sentencing hearing, said Schwartz acted in a "long, drawn-out, calculated and sinister manner," and shattered her dreams of being able to focus on her family and causes.



Morissette won fame at an early age.



Morissette's case had echoes of the saga of another Canadian artist in Los Angeles -- the late Leonard Cohen, who a decade earlier discovered that a former manager had stolen $5 million from him, obliging the singer and poet to emerge from semi-retirement.

...