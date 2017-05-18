Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dies at age 52 in Detroit

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52 .



Cornell had performed a Detroit concert with Soundgarden that night.



With his powerful, nearly four-octave vocal range, Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden, which emerged as one of the biggest bands out of Seattle's emerging music scene, joining the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.



Audioslave disbanded in 2007, but Cornell and Soundgarden reunited in 2010 and released the band's sixth studio album, "King Animal" in 2012 .



Cornell also released four solo studio albums and a solo live album.

