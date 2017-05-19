Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

Rock musician Chris Cornell's wife on Friday disputed "inferences" that the rocker killed himself in a Detroit hotel room, saying he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.



The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Cornell -- the lead singer in Soundgarden and Audioslave -- hanged himself after performing at a concert Wednesday night.



According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, the 52-year-old musician had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug.



Cornell has battled addiction problems in the past.



Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden -- with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim.



The city's Space Needle went dark at 9 p.m. for an hour in tribute to Cornell.

...