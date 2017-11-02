Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Ratner, Hoffman

Hollywood's widening sexual harassment crisis has ensnared a prominent film director after six women -- including actress Olivia Munn -- accused Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report Wednesday.



Playboy Enterprises quickly distanced itself from Ratner as his attorney denied the allegations.



Ratner and Hoffman become the latest Hollywood figures to face allegations of misusing their power to harass actresses, a list that now includes producer Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback. Harassment allegations have also been levied against actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven.



Toback has denied the allegations.



Weinstein was fired from the company he founded within days after initial reports of sexual harassment were published and Netflix suspended production on its final season of "House of Cards" on Tuesday amid allegations star Spacey made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was 14 .



The decision to pause production Tuesday came before a second actor leveled allegations against Spacey.



HBO, which aired the 2004-11 series, said in a statement that it was unaware of Bellamar's allegations until they were reported by media.

