As veil of silence falls, Weinstein effect keeps growing

In the three weeks since the string of allegations against Harvey Weinstein first began, an ongoing domino effect has tumbled through not just Hollywood but at least a dozen other industries.



Nearly every day has brought new allegations of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct, and subsequent firings, dismissals or the distancing of men in various stations of power, from highly regarded media pundits to celebrity chefs.



Argento, the Italian filmmaker and actress who has said Weinstein raped her, declared that shortly after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled by six women against filmmaker Brett Ratner. [Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, while Ratner has denied each allegation against him.]



In the three weeks since the first allegations were leveled against Weinstein, there have been at least 20 prominent men who have been forced to defend or apologize for past actions.



Sari Kamin was one of 38 women who came forward to the Los Angeles Times to say that the director James Toback sexually harassed her by luring her with the possibility of a film role.

...