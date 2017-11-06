Oxford's Ramadan rejects new sexual misconduct claims

The prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan Monday rejected allegations of sexual misconduct with minors while he was teaching in Geneva decades ago, which have been published in Swiss media.



Ramadan, a Swiss national who is now a leading Oxford professor, vowed legal action over claims reported by the Tribune de Geneve newspaper on Saturday.



The Temps de Geneve said it spoke to four women who had been Ramadan's students in the 1980s and 1990s, when he taught at public schools in Geneva.



Della Casa did not immediately respond when asked if Ramadan had yet filed a libel case in Swiss courts.

