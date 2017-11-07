Weinstein had 'army of spies' to thwart complaints: report

Harvey Weinstein hired journalists and highly trained ex-spies and military personnel who used fake identities to try to stop accusers from going public with sexual misconduct claims against him, The New Yorker reported Monday.



Two Black Cube private eyes met with actress Rose McGowan -- before she publicly accused Weinstein of raping her -- to obtain information.



Weinstein and the private eyes also used journalists themselves to extract details from women who were making claims against Weinstein.



Industry publication Variety said the Television Academy has voted to permanently expel Weinstein.

...