Former TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son

A former TV news anchor said Wednesday that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son last year at a Nantucket restaurant, adding to mounting allegations of misconduct against the "House of Cards" actor.



Unruh said her son didn't report the assault at the time because he was embarrassed and scared. Her family was emboldened to come forward now that others have gone public with allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey and other celebrities, she said.



A lawyer for Spacey didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.



Spacey has said he doesn't remember the encounter but apologized if such "drunken behavior" occurred.



London police said have also said have begun investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Spacey.

