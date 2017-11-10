'Stories are true': Louis C.K. statement on allegations

Comedian Louis C.K. released the following statement on Friday following allegations of sexual misconduct in a New York Times report.



I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.



I'd be remiss to exclude the hurt that I've brought on people who I work with and have worked with who's (sic) professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy (sic).

...