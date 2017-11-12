George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandal

Dreyfuss, now 70, called Teich a friend of more than 30 years.



Dreyfuss agent Barry McPherson on Saturday said his client denies ever exposing himself to Teich.



Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was 23 when he first met Takei at a bar.



Takei invited him to dinner and the theater, Brunton said.



The Hollywood Reporter said Friday it spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton who said he had confided in them about Takei years ago.



Stern and Takei were discussing the "irony" of the Weinstein case and the audiotape of President Donald Trump boasting about grabbing women's genitals years ago, when Stern asked Takei whether he had ever grabbed a man's genitals against his will.



Takei, a staunch opponent of the Republican president, initially was silent, then said "uh oh" and laughed.

...